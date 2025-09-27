Indian diaspora in Japan pays tribute to Hiroshima victims, lauds PM Modi's role in promoting peace

Tokyo: The Indian diaspora in Japan on Saturday observed 'Vishwa Seva Pakhwada 2025' by paying heartfelt tributes to the victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings while also hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in promoting peace in the world.

The 'Seva Pakhwada', being held from Prime Minister Modi's birthday on September 17 to the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2, is a public service initiative dedicated to spreading messages of peace and humanity all over the world.

Following the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings, the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF), along with members of the diaspora and Japanese NGOs representing Hiroshima survivors, paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial.

The gathering also rang the Peace Bell 75 times to spread Prime Minister Modi's vision of global peace and harmony. Participants lauded the Prime Minister for his consistent efforts in promoting peace across the world and his support for ending wars and resolving conflicts.

The IMF delegation included Rajya Sabha MP and IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu, IMF Co-Founder Prof. Himani Sood, and Toshiko Tanaka, a member of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning group Nihon Hidankyo of atomic bomb survivors.

Also present was a third-generation survivor and Managing Director of Peace Culture Village in Hiroshima, along with members of the Indian diaspora. Together, they laid wreaths at the memorial as a mark of respect.

During the visit, IMF delegates and Indian community members also formed a human chain in front of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, known as the Genbaku Dome, the only structure left standing near the hypocenter of the first atomic bombing on August 6, 1945.

The demonstration symbolised solidarity with the global movement against war and nuclear weapons.

In a striking gesture, several members of the diaspora wore masks of Prime Minister Modi, describing him as a "messiah for world peace." They highlighted his message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', calling it the "biggest mantra for peace in the world."

The spirit of patriotism resonated through the air as attendees waved the Indian flag, sang 'Vande Mataram' and 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', and raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

Addressing the gathering, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Amid the global conflicts, PM Modi is playing the role of a global peacemaker for securing a brighter future for humanity. PM Modi has always vouched for world peace, unity and harmony with the belief that everyone should live in peace and harmony and move towards a better and peaceful tomorrow."

Ehsan Wasi, from Gujarat in Pakistan, also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi and praised his role in promoting peace.

"We believe that PM Modi is working for peace. In the future, we see a peaceful world through this Peace Bell, in which the entire world is on a map, and we are all one. Modi ji's message is that there should be no war in the world. All issues should be resolved with peace, tranquillity, and love. Happy birthday to Modi ji and the whole of India from my side," he said.

Members of the diaspora further emphasised that PM Modi's vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam inspires humanity to progress together as one family beyond the boundaries of nations, languages, and ideologies.

They said he has drawn upon India's cultural heritage to show the world that the future does not lie in war, but in peace and shared prosperity.



