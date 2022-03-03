Indian restaurant in Kyiv turns into bunker 

Kyiv: As a battle with invading Russian military rages overhead, the owner of an Indian restaurant in Kyiv has opened his doors for all those looking for shelter.

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last Thursday, Manish Dave's restaurant 'Saathiya' has doubled as a makeshift bunker.

Dave's eatery has given shelter to more than 130 people, according to a Washington Post report.

Manish Dave told the media house that he will continue to offer food and shelter to people for as long as he can.