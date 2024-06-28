  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Indonesia arrests 103 foreigners linked to cybercrime in Bali

Indonesia arrests 103 foreigners linked to cybercrime in Bali
x
Highlights

Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration arrested 103 foreigners at a villa on the resort island of Bali, alleging their involvement in cybercrime activities.

Jakarta: Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration arrested 103 foreigners at a villa on the resort island of Bali, alleging their involvement in cybercrime activities.

"They are suspected of committing cybercrimes in their countries but operating from Bali," said Director General of Immigration Silmy Karim on Friday.

Among the arrested individuals, there were 12 women and 91 men, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite initially suspecting issues with their residence permits, evidence revealed their involvement in cyber fraud, cross-border skimming, and online gambling.

During the arrests, police confiscated computers, laptops, hundreds of cell phones, and various software components.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X