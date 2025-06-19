Iran-Israel War Escalates: Nuclear Site In Arak Hit, Israeli Hospital Damaged In Missile Barrage

The Iran-Israel war entered its seventh day with escalating violence and heavy missile exchanges. On Thursday, Israel carried out a significant attack on Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor, a critical component of the country's nuclear program. The strike followed public evacuation alerts issued by Israeli authorities.

In retaliation, Iran launched a missile barrage across Israel. One of the missiles struck the Soroka Medical Center—the largest hospital in southern Israel, located in Beersheba—causing considerable damage, according to the Israeli Defense Forces. Several other impacts were confirmed across various locations, including a damaged building in Ramat Gan, central Israel.

As the situation deteriorates, top US officials are reportedly deliberating potential military action against Iran. Bloomberg reported that the US is assessing whether to intervene militarily in support of Israel, though no decision has been finalized.

US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, remained noncommittal about America’s involvement. “I may do it, I may not do it… Nobody knows what I’m going to do,” he remarked, emphasizing his preference for last-minute decision-making in wartime situations.

Meanwhile, European diplomats are planning to engage Iran in nuclear discussions on Friday, though there is no indication of US participation at this time, according to the Associated Press.

In a surprising development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to mediate between Iran and Israel. His proposal reportedly involves allowing Iran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program while addressing Israel’s security concerns. Russia has shared the plan with Tehran, Tel Aviv, and Washington.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed that Iran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons—a key concern cited by Israel to justify its airstrikes. “We remain committed to diplomacy,” he stated.