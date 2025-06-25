Iranian Parliament approves suspending cooperation with IAEA

Tehran: Iranian Parliament on Wednesday approved a bill suspending cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The decision followed the recent US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites -- dubbed "Operation Midnight Hammer" -- in Esfahan, Fordow, and Natanz, Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency reported.

Reports suggest that during the open session of Parliament, the lawmakers agreed on a general outline of a plan that called for suspending cooperation with the IAEA.

Out of a total of 223 representatives present in the session, 221 voted in favour, one voted against, and one abstained.

Iran stated that it has every right to protect its sovereignty, interests, and people.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) declared that the attack breached the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and cannot stop Iran from continuing with its "peaceful" nuclear programme.

Earlier, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had criticised the UN nuclear agency, alleging that it did not condemn the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, adding that the IAEA has lost its "international credibility."

He further said that the AEOI will halt its cooperation with the IAEA until assurances are given on the safety of Iranian nuclear facilities.

"Iran's peaceful nuclear programme will make headway more quickly," the Parliament speaker stated.

On June 13, Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple sites inside Iran, including nuclear and military installations. The US followed on early Sunday with airstrikes on Iran's Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear facilities.

The flare-up coincides with a recent resolution by the IAEA's Board of Governors, which, for the first time since 2005, declared Iran non-compliant with its nuclear obligations.

The move followed an IAEA report accusing Tehran of failing to fully explain the presence of nuclear material detected at three undeclared locations while offering what the agency described as "less than satisfactory" cooperation.