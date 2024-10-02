Live
- Amit Shah to inaugurate Rs 146 crore Ahmedabad Police Commissioner’s office on Oct 3
- Hindustan Zinc Marks the Successful Completion of 3-Day Intra Zonal Mine Rescue Competition
- BJP, RSS unable to feel pain of farmers, says Kharge in Haryana
- RG Kar tragedy: Thousands join junior doctors' mega rally
- Iranian Supreme Leader says US, European presence root cause of problems in West Asia
- Trooper among 3 dead in clash over Naga villages boundaries in Manipur's Ukhrul
- PM Modi interacts with tribal community in Jharkhand, reaffirms govt's commitment
- Cameroon FA disappointed as FIFA bans Samuel Eto'o from national team matches for six months
- Srinidhi Shetty Joins Nani for HIT: The 3rd Case, Shoot Underway in Vizag
- 'Khadi reaching new heights': KVIC Chairman celebrates Gandhi’s enduring legacy
Just In
Iranian Supreme Leader says US, European presence root cause of problems in West Asia
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the root cause of problems in West Asia is the presence of the United States and certain European countries in the region.
Tehran: Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the root cause of problems in West Asia is the presence of the United States and certain European countries in the region.
He made the remarks during a meeting with a group of Iranian elites and scientific talents in the capital Tehran, while elaborating on recent developments in the region, according to a statement published on the website of his office.
Khamenei said that if the United States and certain European countries leave the region, "conflicts, wars, and clashes will stop completely", Xinhua news agency reported.
He emphasised that regional states are capable of governing themselves and can co-exist in peace and prosperity.
His remarks followed Iran's launch of approximately 180 ballistic missiles at targets in Israel on Tuesday evening.
Tehran claims the attack was in retaliation for Israel's assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan, as well as Israel's escalating "malicious acts" against Lebanese and Palestinian people with US support.