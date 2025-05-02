  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

ISI chief Malik appointed NSA

ISI chief Malik appointed NSA
x
Highlights

Islamabad: Pakistan has appointed serving ISI chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as the new National Security Adviser (NSA) amidst raging tension with...

Islamabad: Pakistan has appointed serving ISI chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as the new National Security Adviser (NSA) amidst raging tension with India.

Lt Gen Malik, currently serving as Director General of Pakistan's spy agency – Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), will hold the additional charge of the NSA.

He is the country's tenth NSA, but it is for the first time that a serving ISI chief has been given the task to serve concurrently in the two key positions. Malik was appointed as the Director General of the ISI in October 2024.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick