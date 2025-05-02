Live
- Centre urged to settle bank pension updation out of court
- Water Board bags Best Management Award
- BRS leaders pick holes in TG model of caste census
- Caste census announcement: BJP leaders conduct ‘Palabhishekam’ to Modi
- TG caste survey done in a scientific manner: BC panel
- BC leaders congratulate CM Revanth Reddy
- Rahul Gandhi hero of caste census nationally, Revanth Reddy in Telangana: T Jagga Reddy
- Hyderabad: Sri Triveni School excels in SSC results
- TGSRTC rolls out metro deluxe combi ticket
- Trains to be diverted due to safety related works
ISI chief Malik appointed NSA
Highlights
Islamabad: Pakistan has appointed serving ISI chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as the new National Security Adviser (NSA) amidst raging tension with...
Islamabad: Pakistan has appointed serving ISI chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as the new National Security Adviser (NSA) amidst raging tension with India.
Lt Gen Malik, currently serving as Director General of Pakistan's spy agency – Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), will hold the additional charge of the NSA.
He is the country's tenth NSA, but it is for the first time that a serving ISI chief has been given the task to serve concurrently in the two key positions. Malik was appointed as the Director General of the ISI in October 2024.
Next Story