ISI chief Malik appointed NSA

Islamabad: Pakistan has appointed serving ISI chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik as the new National Security Adviser (NSA) amidst raging tension with India.

Lt Gen Malik, currently serving as Director General of Pakistan's spy agency – Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), will hold the additional charge of the NSA.

He is the country's tenth NSA, but it is for the first time that a serving ISI chief has been given the task to serve concurrently in the two key positions. Malik was appointed as the Director General of the ISI in October 2024.