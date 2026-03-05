Israel issues dire warning to Khamenei’s successor

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz issued an open assassination threat to Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's successor Wednesday. The threat came hours after Iran elected Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, as the next Supreme Leader.

In a strongly worded post on social media, Katz wrote: "Any leader appointed by the Iranian terrorist regime to continue leading the plan to destroy Israel, threaten the United States and the free world and the countries of the region, and oppress the Iranian people - will be an unequivocal target for elimination."

‘’No matter what his name is or where he hides," Katz added in Hebrew. Katz informed that he has instructed the Prime Minister and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to "prepare and act with all means" to accomplish the mission as an integral part of the objectives of Operation "Roar of the Aryans".

"We will continue to act with all our might, together with our American partners, to crush the regime's capabilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow and replace it," he added.