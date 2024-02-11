Live
Just In
Israel: More than 3,060 terrorists captured
The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that since the start of the Iron Swords War in Gaza, more than 3,060 wanted terrorists and people suspected of aiding terror activities in some way have been arrested throughout the Judea and Samaria Division and the Jordan Valley area. More than 1,350 of them are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.
Most recently, said the IDF, in a 12-hour-long operation its forces conducted overnight together with the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) was completed in Beit Ummar - to the south of Jerusalem - where eight wanted terrorists were arrested and a laboratory for the preparation of explosives was located. As part of the operation, forces confiscated dozens of illegal vehicles along with military equipment, incendiary materials, ready-to-use Molotov cocktails and other weapons.
Another six wanted people were arrested throughout Judea and Samaria.