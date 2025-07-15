Israel strikes Syrian forces in Sweida, citing protection of Druze community

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday they have instructed the military to strike Syrian forces in the southern Syrian province of Sweida, claiming to protect the Druze population there.

The move came shortly after the chief of the Syrian defence authorities Murhaf Abu Qasra announced a ceasefire in Sweida. Earlier, Syrian forces had entered the area, reported Xinhua news agency.

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Katz said they ordered the military to "immediately strike" Syrian forces and weapons in the area to "prevent the Syrian regime from harming" the Druze community, due to "the deep fraternal alliance with the Druze citizens of Israel and their familial and historical ties to the Druze in Syria."

The Israeli military said in a separate statement that it struck Syrian armoured vehicles and rocket launchers. It said convoys of Armored Personnel Carriers and tanks were identified on Monday evening moving toward Sweida, and that access routes were also targetted "in order to disrupt their arrival in the area."

The military added that it "continues to monitor developments and remains prepared for defence and various scenarios."

The root of the conflict lies in an earlier incident in which a young Druze man was assaulted and robbed by armed Bedouins at a temporary checkpoint near al-Masmiyah. In retaliation, local Druze fighters detained several Bedouin members, escalating the situation.

On July 12, heavy gunfire and the sound of shelling echoed through the city, forcing many residents indoors and prompting urgent calls from community leaders for intervention to de-escalate the situation.

Recurring incidents of kidnapping and armed assault have plagued the vital road linking Sweida to Damascus in recent months. Locals blame the deteriorating security situation and the absence of state control over armed factions for the violence.



