Israeli president asks parliament to choose PM as Bibi fails to fix power-sharing deal

Jerusalem: Israel's president Thursday asked the Knesset to choose a new prime minister, giving the parliament three weeks to agree upon a leader or plunge the country into an unprecedented fourth consecutive election in just over a year.

President Reuven Rivlin made the move after his prime minister-designate, former military chief Benny Gantz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to reach a power-sharing deal by a midnight deadline.

Although the deadline passed, Netanyahu's Likud and Gantz's Blue and White party said they would continue their negotiations toward an emergency unity government meant to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis.

The sides officially have three weeks to wrap up a deal. Otherwise, the Knesset would dissolve and trigger another election.

But Netanyahu appears to have gained some leverage. With Gantz no longer holding the presidential mandate to put together a coalition, Netanyahu could search for other options.

A total of 59 lawmakers have endorsed Netanyahu, leaving him just shy of a majority in the 120-seat parliament.

While continuing to speak to Gantz, he may also try to lure two lawmakers from his opposition in hopes of putting together a narrow government.