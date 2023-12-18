  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Israeli strike in northern Gaza kills 110 people

Israeli strike in northern Gaza kills 110 people
x
Highlights

At least 110 people, including women and children, were killed and 100 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza's Jabaliya region, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

Tel Aviv: At least 110 people, including women and children, were killed and 100 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza's Jabaliya region, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the Ministry, the strikes on Sunday hit the Jabaliya refugee camp, the largest in Gaza, as well as a residential block.

Although the Israeli military has not directly addressed the attacks, it only said that it was operating in the area and targeting terrorist infrastructure.

Since the October 7 Hamas attack, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has increased to nearly 19,000.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X