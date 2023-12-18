Live
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
Just In
Israeli strike in northern Gaza kills 110 people
Highlights
At least 110 people, including women and children, were killed and 100 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza's Jabaliya region, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.
Tel Aviv: At least 110 people, including women and children, were killed and 100 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza's Jabaliya region, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.
According to the Ministry, the strikes on Sunday hit the Jabaliya refugee camp, the largest in Gaza, as well as a residential block.
Although the Israeli military has not directly addressed the attacks, it only said that it was operating in the area and targeting terrorist infrastructure.
Since the October 7 Hamas attack, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has increased to nearly 19,000.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS