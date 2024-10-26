Live
- Ragging allegation again at MKCG
- BBMP survey of unauthorised buildings from Monday as DKS cracks the whip
- Bhubaneswar: Flight services resume
- Comic books raising food safety awareness for kids launched
- CM praises Sibani for selfless service during cyclone
- Relief work underway on war footing
- ‘Dana’ triggers heavy rainfall in coastal Odisha
- ‘Dana’ completes landfall process
- Odisha achieves Zero Casualty Mission: CM
- youth harasses young woman on social media
Just In
Israeli strike kills 38 in Gaza
Highlights
Beirut: An Israeli strike killed 38 people in Khan Younis, Gaza health officials said Friday. The Friday morning strike comes as Israel's military...
Beirut: An Israeli strike killed 38 people in Khan Younis, Gaza health officials said Friday. The Friday morning strike comes as Israel's military ratchets up offensives in Lebanon and Gaza, where strikes have continued despite international pressure for a cease-fire and growing worries about supply shortages.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS