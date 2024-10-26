Israeli strike kills 38 in Gaza

  • Menu
Beirut: An Israeli strike killed 38 people in Khan Younis, Gaza health officials said Friday. The Friday morning strike comes as Israel's military ratchets up offensives in Lebanon and Gaza, where strikes have continued despite international pressure for a cease-fire and growing worries about supply shortages.

