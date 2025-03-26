Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Named CHP Candidate Amid Legal Battle

Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, has been officially selected as the presidential candidate for the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) in Turkiye’s 2028 election.

His detention on Wednesday has intensified political tensions, sparking protests across key urban centers, including Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir. Imamoglu, regarded as a significant rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, now faces legal and political challenges that could impact the country’s leadership landscape.

Born on June 4, 1970, in Trabzon, northeastern Turkiye, Imamoglu pursued higher education at Istanbul University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in human resources management.

His political career began in 2008 when he joined CHP. He served as mayor of Beylikduzu district from 2014 to 2019 before securing Istanbul’s mayoral seat in a historic election. The 2019 victory over the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) candidate was annulled but reaffirmed in a rerun. In 2022, he was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison and banned from politics over remarks directed at the Election Council. An appeal remains pending.

On March 18, 2025, Istanbul University annulled Imamoglu’s bachelor’s degree, citing non-compliance with Council of Higher Education regulations. Under Turkish law, a presidential candidate must hold a higher education degree, putting his eligibility at risk.

Authorities arrested Imamoglu on March 19, 2025, on charges including corruption, alleged ties to the PKK, and leading a criminal organization. The move has fueled widespread demonstrations, with thousands taking to the streets in opposition-controlled regions.

Despite the legal battle, CHP selected Imamoglu as its presidential candidate on March 24, 2025. Although the next election is slated for 2028, speculation of an early vote continues to grow amid rising political unrest. The situation remains fluid as opposition leaders and supporters rally behind Imamoglu in the face of mounting challenges.