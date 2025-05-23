Jaishankar: India’s Stand on Russia-Ukraine War Vindicated, Calls for Diplomacy Over Battlefield Solutions

During his official travel to Europe, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told Denmark's TV2 that India's long-standing position on the Russia-Ukraine crisis had been "vindicated." As the conflict enters its fourth year, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's long-standing support for communication and diplomacy above military conflict.

"The battlefield will not provide the solution."

Jaishankar said, "We have always argued that the conflict in Ukraine will not be resolved on the battlefield." He underlined the necessity of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which India has advocated since the beginning of the conflict. Jaishankar views the recent resumption of these negotiations, which had first broken down in 2022, as evidence of India's diplomatic strategy.

Discrimination and Inequality

India has been under fire in certain Western countries for continuing to import Russian oil and for failing to publicly denounce Russia's incursion. In response to these criticisms, Jaishankar drew attention to the disparities in Western reactions. While condemning others, European countries kept purchasing Russian gas. Furthermore, despite their vocal support for Ukraine's sovereignty, he claimed that they showed little concern for China and Pakistan's transgressions of India's own sovereignty.

Reiterating historical background, Jaishankar pointed out that China has controlled sections of eastern Ladakh since the 1950s and 1960s, while Pakistan has controlled portions of Jammu and Kashmir since 1947–48. He pointed out that "Europe was largely cynical, if not detached, about these violations."

Impact of the Conflict Worldwide

Additionally, Jaishankar recognised the worldwide consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, namely with regard to food security and fertiliser scarcity, which have impacted both developed and developing countries.

Denmark and India's Relationship

Jaishankar, who is currently on a three-nation tour that includes the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany (May 19–24), commended Denmark for its contribution to international sustainability and security initiatives and said that India appreciates its expanding alliance with the Scandinavian country.