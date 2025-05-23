Live
- KLEF Faculty and German Scientists Jointly Research Innovative Biosensors for Sepsis Detection
- PAL Works: Launch of India’s first collective to drive system-wide adoption of Personalised Adaptive Learning in school education
- HCLFoundation scales HCLTech Grant initiative to accelerate water and biodiversity stewardship in rural India
- Tatkal Ticket Booking Made Easy
- From Bubble to Pop: Mars Wrigley India Launches Boomer Lollipops
- PMI in India Hails Track & Trace (T&T) Mechanism Roll Out in the country Aimed At Curbing Illicit Tobacco Trade
- Juno Joule Green Energy Signs Strategic MoU with Select Energy GmbH at World Hydrogen Summit 2025 to Propel India’s Green Hydrogen Export Ambitions
- Krishna Chaitanya R H: Building a Resilient World Through Supply Chain Leadership and Vision
- In UAE, Indian delegation conveys message of harmony, tolerance and peaceful coexistence
- Traditional Aesthetics in Contemporary Architecture: SS Ray’s Design Methodology
Jaishankar: India’s Stand on Russia-Ukraine War Vindicated, Calls for Diplomacy Over Battlefield Solutions
India’s Jaishankar says its Russia-Ukraine war stance is vindicated, urging diplomacy over conflict and highlighting Western double standards on sovereignty issues.
During his official travel to Europe, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told Denmark's TV2 that India's long-standing position on the Russia-Ukraine crisis had been "vindicated." As the conflict enters its fourth year, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's long-standing support for communication and diplomacy above military conflict.
"The battlefield will not provide the solution."
Jaishankar said, "We have always argued that the conflict in Ukraine will not be resolved on the battlefield." He underlined the necessity of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which India has advocated since the beginning of the conflict. Jaishankar views the recent resumption of these negotiations, which had first broken down in 2022, as evidence of India's diplomatic strategy.
Discrimination and Inequality
India has been under fire in certain Western countries for continuing to import Russian oil and for failing to publicly denounce Russia's incursion. In response to these criticisms, Jaishankar drew attention to the disparities in Western reactions. While condemning others, European countries kept purchasing Russian gas. Furthermore, despite their vocal support for Ukraine's sovereignty, he claimed that they showed little concern for China and Pakistan's transgressions of India's own sovereignty.
Reiterating historical background, Jaishankar pointed out that China has controlled sections of eastern Ladakh since the 1950s and 1960s, while Pakistan has controlled portions of Jammu and Kashmir since 1947–48. He pointed out that "Europe was largely cynical, if not detached, about these violations."
Impact of the Conflict Worldwide
Additionally, Jaishankar recognised the worldwide consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, namely with regard to food security and fertiliser scarcity, which have impacted both developed and developing countries.
Denmark and India's Relationship
Jaishankar, who is currently on a three-nation tour that includes the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany (May 19–24), commended Denmark for its contribution to international sustainability and security initiatives and said that India appreciates its expanding alliance with the Scandinavian country.