Jamaat tightens grip ahead of Bangladesh poll, pushes Sharia agenda

Dhaka: Elections in Bangladesh are slated to be held in February 2026. While the fairness of the elections with the Awami League being banned from contesting is in question, it would still be a much-needed exercise for the country.

In the run-up to the elections, there is a major push being made by the Jamaat-e-Islami to enforce strict rules, while catering to a more Sharia-style of functioning. There have been calls to implement Sharia law and turn Bangladesh into an Islamic State. While these calls are made by radical groups, such directives from the Jamaat are an extremely dangerous sign.

It is the Jamaat which is calling the shots in the interim government. This indicates that orders are being passed officially. The Jamaat has now urged government schools to put aside their plan of appointing dance teachers in primary schools. It has instead instructed schools to appoint religious teachers to ensure that children grow up to be honest and responsible citizens.

Mia Golam Parwar, the general secretary of the Jamaat, issued the order. “Appointing music and dance teachers instead of religious instructors is completely unacceptable. Music or dance cannot be considered a compulsory subject for students. If a family has a strong interest in such activities, they can arrange private teachers themselves. But religious education is essential for all communities,” he said in a statement.

The Jamaat and other radical groups have repeatedly cited a decline in social and moral values. Religious education fosters morality and values, and this forms the foundation of virtuous behaviour and building a just and disciplined child. He felt that at a time when the youth were facing a moral crisis, it was wrong to appoint dance and music teachers. There are similar rules in Taliban controlled Afghanistan as well.

There has been a lot of moral policing when it comes to women in Bangladesh. It would, however, be interesting to see how the situation would be dealt with, if at all, if a BNP government with Khaleda Zia as the Prime Minister comes to power.

These issues were not allowed to be raised under the rule of Sheikh Hasina. However, following his ouster, radical elements have upped the ante, and there is a clear demand for the implementation of Sharia law.

Bangladesh watchers say that the way things are shaping up, it appears that there is a solid push to make Bangladesh into an Islamic State. The release of terrorists, criminals and also the lifting of the ban on the Jamaat following Hasina’s ouster only signal the direction in which the country is moving.

These radical elements have targeted the minorities, especially the Hindus, following the August 2024 uprising by the students, most of whom are attached to the Jamaat’s Islamic Chhatra Shibir. In the first week of Sheikh Hasina's ouster, there have been 200 attacks on the minorities. This increased multi-fold over the next few weeks.

The caretaker of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has promised that polls will be held in February 2026. India is watching the developments closely and would prefer that an elected government be in place. Ties under Yunus have soured, and India would want to have better relations with its neighbour.

The elections, too, would be an interesting affair. The Awami League has been banned from contesting. This would mean that the BNP has the edge. While all the poll pundits have said that the BNP would return to power, it is not clear if it would be a landslide victory.

In the event of the BNP needing a coalition partner, it has no option but to ally with the Jamaat as it had done in the past. This would make the bilateral with India tricky as the Jamaat would have some cards.

The Jamaat is completely backed by the ISI and, since the 1970s, has worked together on a common agenda, and that is to make the country an Islamic State and destabilise India.