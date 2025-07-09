Japan opens Osprey base in southwestern prefecture

Tokyo: In a significant move to defend its remote islands from the growing Chinese aggression in the region, Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) on Wednesday announced the opening up of a new base in the southwestern prefecture of Saga to host its fleet of Osprey transport aircraft, local media reported.

Taking off from Camp Kisarazu in the Chiba prefecture near Tokyo, the first V-22 Osprey transport aircraft arrived at the camp in Saga Prefecture on the main island of Kyushu on Wednesday morning.

The GSDF's tilt-rotor aircraft was temporarily based in Chiba from July 2020, Japan's Kyodo News reported.

The new camp began with a staff of around 420 personnel.

The chief mission of the V-22 unit, in the event of an emergency, is to transport equipment and personnel for the GSDF's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade. The functions of the Ospreys include their ability to take off as well as land like helicopters, but on the other hand, cruise like airplanes.

According to the local media, the Japanese Marines specialise in defending remote islands, and are based in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, adjacent to Saga.

A 'strategically vital' area due to its proximity to the potential geopolitical flashpoint of Taiwan, the relocation of the Ospreys reflects Tokyo's recent focus on bolstering deterrence and response capabilities in the southwestern Nansei island chain, Kyodo News reported.

It added that the GSDF plans to transfer the remaining 16 Ospreys, that are temporarily stationed at Camp Kisarazu, to the new facility built west of Kyushu Saga International Airport in several waves by mid-August. The US military also deploys Ospreys in Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba highlighted the significance of the Osprey fleet presence in Saga in a campaign speech in the city Wednesday ahead of the July 20 House of Councillors election, saying, "Japan's safety and readiness for disaster relief will be much more enhanced."



