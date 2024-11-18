  • Menu
Japan sees nationwide temperature drop

Japan sees nationwide temperature drop
Japan experienced a sharp temperature drop on Monday due to a strong cold wave, following unseasonably warm weather a day before.

Tokyo: Japan experienced a sharp temperature drop on Monday due to a strong cold wave, following unseasonably warm weather a day before.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warns that the cold weather will intensify, with the potential for snow in lowland areas of northern Japan, possibly affecting transportation.

The chill is expected to deepen, bringing midwinter-level cold in some areas through Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Snowfall is currently affecting mountainous regions in Hokkaido, Tohoku, and parts of Kanto due to winter pressure patterns. Northern Japan, in particular, faces the risk of accumulating snow in lowland areas.

Residents in affected regions are advised to use winter tyres or chains and prepare for icy road conditions.

