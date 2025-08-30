Japan to invest 10 trn yen in India over next decade

Tokyo: Japan on Friday set an investment target of 10 trillion yen in India over a decade and the two sides firmed up a mega roadmap to bolster cooperation in several key areas such as critical minerals, defence and technology, in decisions that came amid economic turbulence created by the Trump administration's policies on trade and tariffs.

The announcements on expanding India-Japan special strategic and global partnership were made following summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. We have set a target of 10 trillion yen investment in India from Japan in the next 10 years, Modi, flanked by Ishiba, said in his media statement.

The prime minister, who landed in Tokyo this morning, said India-Japan cooperation is crucial for global peace and stability, and both sides have laid a strong foundation for a “new and golden chapter” in the partnership.