Live
- Seerat Kapoor’s role will be ‘turning point’ of musical love story ‘Aakasam Dati Vasthava’
- I am a secure actor and love ensemble casts, says Tamannah Bhatia
- Deputy Chief Minister Claims No Funds for Development
- The Soulful Melody Of The Season- Chanuvuga - Unveiled
- Inspection of Visakhapatnam station by DRM
- Mangaluru: Trarffic violators get the axe
- A flood attack on tribal areas
- Get Ready for Ola S1 Air: Purchase Window Opens July 27th
- DDA indulging in fraud over flats built for the slums dwelling poor in Wazirpur – Rajesh Gupta
- 1& 2 flood warnings were issued at Dowleswaram Barrage within 12 hours
Just In
Seerat Kapoor’s role will be ‘turning point’ of musical love story ‘Aakasam Dati Vasthava’
I am a secure actor and love ensemble casts, says Tamannah Bhatia
Deputy Chief Minister Claims No Funds for Development
The Soulful Melody Of The Season- Chanuvuga - Unveiled
Inspection of Visakhapatnam station by DRM
Mangaluru: Trarffic violators get the axe
Japan weather agency forecasts high temperatures
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Thursday forecasted high temperatures across the country, with heatstroke alerts issued for 35 prefectures out of the total 47.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Thursday forecasted high temperatures across the country, with heatstroke alerts issued for 35 prefectures out of the total 47.
According to the JMA, a dominant high-pressure system is driving up temperatures from western through northern Japan, and the mercury is expected to rise even higher in the afternoons, reports Xinhua news agency.
The city of Koshigaya in Saitama prefecture logged a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius before noon, while central Tokyo recorded 35.6 degrees, said the JMA.
Daytime highs of 39 degrees were forecast in Kyoto and 38 degrees in cities such as Osaka, Nagoya and Saitama, it added.
Weather officials warned that the intense heat is expected to continue through next week.