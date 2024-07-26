Japan weather agency warns of heatstroke

Tokyo: Japanese weather officials urged people to take measures to prevent heatstroke as scorching heat is expected again across wide areas of the Asian country on Friday.



The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said high temperatures have continued for several days in the Kanto-Koshin region, forecasting severe heat again in some areas on Friday due to a high-pressure system.

Daytime highs are expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius in Maebashi and Kumagaya and 36 degrees Celsius in Mito, the JMA said, adding the mercury may rise to 35 degrees Celsius in central Tokyo, Yokohama, Utsunomiya and Kofu and to 31 degrees Celsius in Niigata, Xinhua news agency reported.

The weather agency and the environment ministry have issued heatstroke alerts for Ibaraki Prefecture, the Izu Islands and Chiba Prefecture. People are urged to avoid going outside as much as possible.

On Thursday, Kiryu City in Gunma Prefecture recorded a dangerous level of 38.3 degrees Celsius. Many people have been taken to hospital in recent days with apparent symptoms of heatstroke.