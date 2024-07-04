Japanese climber dies after falling into crevasse in Pakistan

Islamabad: A Japanese climber died on Wednesday after falling into a crevasse while descending a peak in Pakistan's north Gilgit Baltistan region, officials said.



The deceased Hiroshi Onishi reached the summit of the 7,027-meter-high Spantik Peak, also known as Golden Peak, with four other mountaineers on Monday, and met the accident while descending on Wednesday, Ata ur Rehman, a deputy commissioner in the region told media, Xinhua news agency reported.

Upon receiving an alert, four high-altitude porters were sent, but the climber succumbed to his injuries, and his body has been recovered, he said.

The administration was in contact with the other climbers via radio communication who reported about the accident, and kept the authorities informed about the situation, the official added.

Earlier on June 12, two Japanese climbers went missing while attempting to summit the same peak.

Later, it was found out that they fell into a crevasse at an altitude of 5,300 meters during their ascent, and the body of one climber was recovered, while the other was declared dead after being deemed untraceable.

Currently, the summer climbing season is at its peak in Gilgit-Baltistan, with over 1,700 permits issued for climbing various peaks.