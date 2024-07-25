Jordan's king dissolves House of Representatives ahead of elections

Amman: King Abdullah II of Jordan issued a royal decree on Thursday dissolving the House of Representatives with immediate effect, as stated by the Royal Hashemite Court.

The dissolution of the House of Representatives precedes the parliamentary elections slated for September 10, during which the nation will elect 130 lawmakers into the house, Xinhua news agency reported.

The current House of Representatives was elected in November 2020.

The House of Representatives of Jordan is the elected lower house of the Jordanian parliament. Along with the Senate, it constitutes the legislature of Jordan.

The Senate, consisting of 65 members, is appointed by the king through royal decree, in accordance with the Constitution of Jordan.

Jordan's Independent Elections Commission reported that the final count of eligible voters for the forthcoming elections stands at 5.1 million.