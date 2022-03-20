Journalist From Russia Who Protested Against The War On Television Has Resigned

Marina Ovsyannikova, a Russian journalist and Editor of the state-run Channel, has resigned from her position after causing international humiliation by demonstrating on live television against the current war in Ukraine. She told that she had submitted all of the paperwork for her departure from Channel One. It's a legal procedure.



Ovsyannikova, who has two small children, claimed that her gesture had shattered the life of their family, with her son in particular displaying worry. She stated that however they must put a halt to this fratricidal struggle before it escalates into nuclear war. She is hoping that when her son is older, he would understand why and what she did.

Following Ovsyannikova's spectacular television protest, which resulted in her arrest, French President Emmanuel Macron granted her shelter. Ovsyannikova, on the other hand, informed Der Spiegel in Germany that she would decline his offer and remain in Russia.

She expressed her dissatisfaction that she do not wish to leave our homeland. Her son is even more of a patriot than she is. They don't want to leave in any way, and they don't want to go anywhere.

She further added that majority of those who work for state television are quite aware of what is going on. They were completely aware that they're doing something wrong.

Meanwhile, following Ovsyannikova's protest, it was reported that many more journalists had resigned from the state-run TV station, which had been telling the Russian audience a different tale about the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, afterwards a video of Ovsyannikov, who identified herself as a Channel One employee and stated she was humiliated to having worked for years propagating Kremlin propaganda, surfaced on the internet. She also mentioned that her father was Ukrainian, and her mother was Russian.