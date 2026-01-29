Maruti Suzuki India clocks 4 pc rise in Q3 net profit

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Wednesday reported a modest rise in net profit of 4 per cent for the October–December quarter (Q3) of FY26, supported by strong sales growth and a sharp recovery in the domestic car market, especially in the small car segment.

The country’s largest carmaker posted a net profit of Rs 3,794 crore for the quarter from Rs 3,659.3 crore in the same period last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

The profit figure includes a one-time exceptional expense of Rs593.9 crore related to the implementation of new labour codes that came into effect last year.

Revenue from operations rose sharply by around 29 per cent to Rs 49,891.5 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs38,752.3 crore a year earlier. Operating EBITDA increased 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs5,571.7 crore during the quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

Maruti Suzuki India said the Indian car market witnessed a strong recovery following the recent GST reform, with growth largely driven by demand for small cars. The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales at 5,64,669 units, up from 4,66,993 units in the same quarter last year. This marks an increase of 97,676 units.

The company added that small cars falling under the 18 per cent GST bracket accounted for 68,328 units of the overall increase in domestic sales. During the quarter, Maruti Suzuki also reported record total sales of 6,67,769 units, including exports of 1,03,100 units. Following the announcement of the results, Maruti Suzuki’s share price saw sharp volatility. The stock initially fell around 4 per cent to Rs14,431 apiece. It later recovered strongly, rising nearly 6 per cent from the day’s low to trade at Rs15,294, before slipping back into negative territory again.