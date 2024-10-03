Live
- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi said that all precautions are being taken to avoid any problems in the purchase of paddy
- Pawan Kalyan Advocates a Law for Sanatana Dharma Protection in Tirupati
- Andreu World and Workplace Solutions Introduce a New Era of Sustainable Design in Bengaluru
- Special Durga Puja by Sri Mata Youth During Navaratri
- Grand Celebration of Vasavi Mata Shobha Yatra During Sharad Navaratri
- Sowmya CM becomes Miss Globe India 2024, will represent India in international pageant Miss Globe!
- AG&P Pratham Devoted to Transforming Sri Sathya Sai into a Green District by inaugurating its exclusive CNG cum DCU station in Puttaparthi
- Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water Launches Festive Campaign #CelebrateLarge with Cricketing Icon Surya Kumar Yadav
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation Invites Applications for 4th Season of ‘Art for Hope’ CSR initiative
- Warivo Motor partners with Battery Smart to revolutionize B2B Electric Mobility
Just In
Kenya's Mpox cases rise to nine amid heightened disease prevention efforts
Kenya's Ministry of Health confirmed one more Mpox case, raising the total count in the country to nine as the government strengthened public health response to the disease.
Nairobi: Kenya's Ministry of Health confirmed one more Mpox case, raising the total count in the country to nine as the government strengthened public health response to the disease.
Deborah Barasa, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Health, said on Wednesday in a statement released in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi that the case had been confirmed in Nakuru, some 160 km northwest of the capital.
"The new case is a male aged 37, who travelled to Rwanda and Uganda," Barasa said, noting that "no deaths have been reported among the confirmed cases."
She added that the ministry's surveillance efforts remain robust and had tracked 68 contacts, among whom 61 had been monitored for the recommended 21 days, Xinhua news agency reported.
Barasa revealed that the ministry had cumulatively screened nearly 1.13 million travellers at 26 points of entry.
She called for vigilance, noting that it was vital for protecting communities from the spread of the disease.
According to Barasa, the ministry has intensified surveillance, risk communication and community engagement to combat stigma and curb infections.
Barasa noted on Tuesday that the ministry is working to secure Mpox vaccines for high-risk populations.
The vaccines are expected to arrive in the country in December, as Kenya is one of the five African nations set to receive 50,000 doses of Mpox vaccine as part of the World Health Organisation-led global efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.
Besides Kenya, other African countries with Mpox cases include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Cameroon, Liberia, the Central African Republic, Nigeria, Uganda, South Africa, Guinea, Gabon and Rwanda.