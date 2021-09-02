Ladakh Declared Snow Leopard And Black-Necked Crane As State Animal And State Bird

Two years after being separated out as a separate Union Territory (UT) from the erstwhile State of J&K, Ladakh adopted two endangered species as its state animals and birds. The state animal and the state bird includessnow leopard ( Panther unica ) and the black-necked crane ( Grus nicricollis ).



According to Konchok Stanzin, a councillor from the Chushul constituency, theendangered black-necked crane and the snow leopard are the glory of Ladakh.

An order was issued by the Lieutenant Administration (LG) of Ladakh noting the date of issuing of the notification.

Until August 5, 2019, earstwhile,the state bird of J&K has been the black-necked crane, which can only be located in the Ladakh region. It should be noted that on October 7, 2013, a Black-necked Crane, the state bird of J&K, was equipped with satellite transmitters for the first moment in the Ladakh region. Outside of China, eastern Ladakh in India is the only confirmed breeding habitat for the Black-necked crane. Only the Changthang region of Ladakh is home to black-necked cranes, which are regarded faithful pairs. The number of Black-necked Cranes in Ladakh is believed to be around 80 and 100, with a global population of roughly 6,000.

While theInternational Union for Conservation of Nature has classified the snow leopard as 'vulnerable' because its populations are declining around the world. The Ruspshu and Nubra valleys, and also the Changspa region of Leh district and Zagla in Zanskar in Kargil region, are home to the snow leopard. It can also be found in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti and Pin valleys.



The black-necked crane and the snow leopard have been designated as the state animals of Ladakh as a result of the separation into distinct administrative districts.