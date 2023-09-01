Live
- Thailand king reduces prison term of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra to 1 year
- Is Holy Shiv Linga a decorative item? AAP condemns Union Govt
- Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for third time in money laundering case
- TTD announces cancellation of Privileged darshans during Brahmotsavams
- India records 49 new Covid cases
- Tourist footfall in Uttar Pradesh goes up by over one crore
- Rajasthan recorded least rainfall in August in last 85 years, says MeT
- Tesla launches new Model 3 with 606-km driving range for $35,783
- Heavy rain likely in Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar in next 5 days: IMD
- August hottest & driest since 1901, will September be hotter too?
Just In
Landmine blast kills child in Afghanistan
Highlights
One child was killed as a landmine left over from past wars went off in north Afghanistan's Sari Pul province, said a statement of the provincial police headquarters on Friday.
A group of children found a toy-like device in Sayad district of Sari Pul province on Thursday evening and played with it. The device exploded, killing a child on the spot, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
Afghanistan is one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world as dozens of people, mostly children, are killed and maimed every month due to blasts of unexploded ordnances left over from the past four decades of wars and civil strife.
