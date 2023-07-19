Lanka Prez to visit India on July 21

New Delhi: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will arrive on an official visit to India on July 21. This will be Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India since assuming the responsibility of President, official sources said. The Sri Lankan President, who is visiting on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with PM Modi and other Indian dignitaries on a range of issues of mutual interests.

