Laos aims to digitise citizens' registration

Vientiane: Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has instructed ministries and provincial authorities to resolve administrative problems concerning citizen registration, ensuring that the process is streamlined by switching to a digital system.

Sonexay called for greater responsibility on the part of the relevant government departments about citizen registration, saying they should advise their staff and support them in implementing the programme so that registration is carried out efficiently and achieves the desired results, Lao Public Security Television reported on Monday.

Ministries and provincial authorities were also advised to formulate a plan regarding citizen registration and to upload their records to the central database, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sonexay advised the Lao Ministry of Home Affairs to work with the Lao Ministry of Public Security regarding the switch to a digital process for the recording of citizenship, which should comply with existing legislation.

This change to the system would support the Lao government's goal to prevent and combat crime and maintain law and order.

Sonexay also instructed the Lao Ministry of Public Security to refine legislation, train personnel, develop software, and fully prepare for digitalised citizen registration, as well as monitor the progress of and assist the sectors involved at both the central and provincial levels.