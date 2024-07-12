Live
- Haryana launches scheme to give 5,000 jobs
- Vizhinjam Port to help put India on top of global maritime map: Sarbananda Sonowal
- Indian Railways adds 92 general coaches in 46 trains to ‘benefit’ common man
- Sanctions on Syria weigh heavily on ordinary people: UN report
- Niger plans to vaccinate nearly 7 million children against Poliomyelitis
- Sleep duration can make diabetics more vulnerable to blood vessel damage: Study
- Chennithala to Youth Cong: Don’t be slack after LS victory, work for Maha Assembly polls
- 35 BLOs suspended in Gurugram for negligence in election work
- James Anderson retires from Test cricket; terms it ‘best job in the world’
- 'You are England cricket,’ says Nasser Hussain in emotional farewell message for Jimmy Anderson
Just In
Laos prepares for ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting
Laos is focusing on full preparations for the 57th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM), including accommodation, transportation, and communication, among others.
Vientiane: Laos is focusing on full preparations for the 57th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM), including accommodation, transportation, and communication, among others.
The 57th AMM and related meetings will take place in Lao capital Vientiane from July 21 to 27.
"We have set nine priorities to realize the ASEAN chairmanship theme, aiming to benefit the national interests of Laos and the region," Lao News Agency on Friday quoted Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith as saying, reported Xinhua news agency.
Saleumxay highlighted the progress in preparing for the 57th AMM, which is expected to adopt the statement of ASEAN foreign ministers, with the relevant working group making good progress in negotiating the draft statement.
The meeting will focus on implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and drafting related strategic plans in this regard.