Lebanon closes public offices in solidarity with Gaza

Beirut: Lebanon on Monday closed all government offices and public institutions across the country in solidarity with Gaza, according to an official statement.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced the closure "in response to the global call for Gaza and in solidarity with the Palestinians and our people in Gaza and the Lebanese border villages", CNN quoted the statement as saying.

The development comes amid continued skirmishes along the Lebanon-Israel border since the war in Gaza erupted on October 7.

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they identified "a number of launches" from Lebanon toward the Jewish nation.

The IDF added that it was striking the sources.

On Sunday, two Lebanese civilians and six Israeli soldiers were injured in confrontations between the Hezbollah and the Israeli army on the border, Xinhua news agency reported.

"In support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched a drone attack today on a headquarters of the Israeli army south of Ya'ara Barracks, leading to several casualties among its soldiers," the Iran-backed militant group said in a statement issued late Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli media reported that two IDF soldiers were moderately wounded, and four others were lightly injured by shrapnels and smoke inhalation in a Hezbollah drone attack on a base in western Galilee.

Lebanese military sources also claimed that Israeli warplanes launched 11 airstrikes on several villages and towns in the southern part of the country, injuring two civilians, destroying four houses and causing damage to another 22.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 144 on the Lebanese side.

The victims comprise 99 Hezbollah members; a Lebanese soldier; one member of the Amal Movement; 16 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants; and 27 civilians, including three journalists, according to security sources.