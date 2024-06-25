Live
- Awareness rallies on sickle cell anemia disease in all Anganwadi Centers under the auspices of Women and Child Welfare Department
- Pune Porsche case: Bombay HC says JJB remand illegal, orders release of minor boy
- ICICI Bank 6th Indian company to surpass $100 bn market cap
- Docs call for more surveillance as Pak sees deadly tick-borne virus outbreak
- Fresh water scheme with Rs.124.48 crores to quench the thirst of Kottagudem.
- Death toll rises to 23 in South Korea battery plant fire
- AIADMK Member Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Spurious Liquor Production
- Tribal Kuki-Zo People In Manipur Protest, Demand Union Territory
- Two Teachers Arrested In Maharashtra For NEET-UG Paper Leak Scam
- Trinamool Congress Criticizes Congress Over Unilateral Speaker Candidate Nomination
Just In
Lithuanian President, Spanish King visit air force base
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Spanish King Felipe VI visited a Lithuanian air force base and met with the Spanish troops participating in the Baltic air policing mission.
Vilnius : Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Spanish King Felipe VI visited a Lithuanian air force base and met with the Spanish troops participating in the Baltic air policing mission.
Nauseda thanked the king for Spain's contribution to the security of the Baltic region, highlighting Spain's participation in the Baltic air policing mission for the eleventh time, according to a press release from the Lithuanian presidential office.
They were briefed on the operations of the Baltic air policing mission. During the meeting, members of the Spanish Air Force contingent leading the mission presented their tasks, activities, equipment, and fighter jets, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the release.
The NATO air policing mission in the Baltic States was launched at the end of March 2004, following Lithuania's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The mission aims to safeguard the airspace of the Baltic States, thus ensuring the integrity of NATO's European airspace.