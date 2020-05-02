Man throws 40 punches at homeless Asian

Washington: A horrifying video shows the moment a man becomes unhinged while riding a New York City subway train and pummels an innocent bystander, whom the attacker blamed for starting the coronavirus outbreak. The footage of the April 23 incident shows the attack taking place on a Bronx-bound, No 4. train as it approaches the 125th Street station around 6.30am.

The attacker is seen in the footage throwing about 40 punches at the bystander, who is Asian and appears to be homeless. Other riders look the other way while being unable to maintain proper social distancing on the crowded train.

'The dude was talking about the Asian guy bringing corona over here so we all gotta wear masks — and all of a sudden punches are flying,' a witness, who asked that his name not be used, told The Daily News. The attacker's mask slips off his face during the roughly 20-second assault, before he moves to another train car. Some of the other straphangers came to the victim's aid. He did not appear bloodied or seriously injured afterward, the witness says. The NYPD says it had not received a complaint about the incident.