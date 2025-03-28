Myanmar Earthquake Jolts Bangkok, Disrupts City Operations

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake with its epicenter in Myanmar caused strong tremors in Thailand, bringing parts of Bangkok to a standstill. The quake disrupted daily life, leading to mass evacuations, transport suspensions, and widespread panic.

Prem Kishore Mohanty, an Indian national, was at his daughter’s school in Bangkok when the tremors struck. What began as a regular school sports day quickly turned chaotic as the ground shook violently. "Everything started moving—chairs, overhead lights. We were instructed to run to the outdoor field and stay away from the lane next to the school due to high-rise buildings," Mohanty told NDTV. Water from rooftop pools in the city’s skyscrapers was seen cascading down the buildings.

Bangkok, a city not commonly affected by earthquakes, faced severe disruptions. Public transport services, including the metro and light rail, were temporarily halted. Major roads saw significant congestion as people rushed to safety. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, cutting short an official trip to Phuket, declared a state of emergency and convened a crisis meeting.

A 30-storey under-construction government building collapsed in the city’s north, trapping dozens of workers under rubble. High-rise residents reported structural damage, with furniture toppling and pipeline bursts. Evacuations were conducted swiftly, with people advised to stay outside in case of aftershocks. Some residents, like a retired German man living on the 22nd floor, fled with only essentials, fearing further tremors.

Beyond Thailand, the earthquake’s effects were felt in China’s Yunnan province, where tremors of 7.9 magnitude were recorded. Eastern India also reported mild tremors. The Indian Embassy in Bangkok issued an advisory, confirming no casualties among Indian nationals and providing an emergency contact number for assistance.

Myanmar has experienced multiple high-magnitude earthquakes along the Sagaing Fault, with six major quakes recorded between 1930 and 1956. Authorities in affected regions are assessing damage and monitoring aftershocks.