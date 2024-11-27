NASA Alert: 130-ft Asteroid 2024 WQ2 Racing Past Earth at Over 62,000 km/h – Should We Be Concerned?

NASA has issued an asteroid alert for 2024 WQ2, a 130-foot asteroid that is set to make its closest approach to Earth today, November 27, 2024, at 1:29 PM IST. The asteroid is racing through space at an incredible speed of 62,388 km/h, making its flyby one of the notable near-Earth events this year.

Key Facts About Asteroid 2024 WQ2

2024 WQ2 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), which are known for their Earth-crossing orbits that often bring them close to our planet. Despite the asteroid’s relatively large size—comparable to a small airplane—2024 WQ2 will pass Earth at a safe distance of 2,080,000 kilometers. This distance is more than five times the distance between Earth and the Moon, making the asteroid's flyby a close call in astronomical terms but still well within safe limits.

Though its proximity classifies it as a NEO, 2024 WQ2 does not meet the size or distance criteria to be classified as a "potentially hazardous asteroid" (PHA). NASA continues to monitor its trajectory to ensure no unexpected changes occur, but for now, there is no cause for alarm.

How NASA Tracks Asteroids

NASA employs a combination of global observatories and advanced space-based tools to track asteroids like 2024 WQ2. The Minor Planet Center provides precise orbital data, while other NASA-funded programs like Pan-STARRS, Catalina Sky Survey, and NEOWISE help with observations and tracking. Looking ahead, NASA’s NEO Surveyor mission will further enhance our ability to detect even smaller space rocks that may pose a threat to Earth.

What If 2024 WQ2 Hit Earth?

In the unlikely event that an asteroid the size of 2024 WQ2 were to enter Earth’s atmosphere, it would release energy comparable to a small nuclear explosion. However, given the asteroid’s current trajectory and speed, such a scenario is highly unlikely. If a space rock like this were to approach Earth, NASA’s advanced tracking systems would provide ample time for early detection and ensure public safety well in advance.

Are We Safe?

Yes, 2024 WQ2 poses no risk to Earth. Its current trajectory guarantees a safe flyby with no threat to our planet. This close encounter serves as a reminder of the importance of continued asteroid monitoring and planetary defense efforts. Thanks to NASA’s vigilant tracking systems, the potential hazards of space rocks like 2024 WQ2 can be identified and managed to keep Earth safe from cosmic dangers.

This close pass highlights the effectiveness of NASA’s asteroid tracking programs, which are continuously improving to detect and monitor Near-Earth Objects and protect our planet from future threats.