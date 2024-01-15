Nauru severs 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan in favour of China

Yaren : The Oceanic island nation of Nauru on Monday announced to sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan and that it will recognisze the one-China principle after Taiwanese voters elected a new President despite warnings from Beijing.

In a social media post, the government of Nauru said that it "will follow the UN Resolution 2758, which recognises the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and recognises Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory", reports Xinhua news agency.

Nauru will no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan, it said.

The post went on to add that President David Adeang will deliver a statement in this regard at the next Parliament sitting, and a national address on local television and radio channels.

Confirming the development, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on X: "With deep regret we announce the termination of diplomatic relations with Nauru. This timing is not only China’s retaliation against our democratic elections but also a direct challenge to the international order.

"Taiwan stands unbowed & will continue as a force for good." Addressing a media conference on Monday, Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang accused China of taking advantage of recent "political fluctuations" in Nauru to "buy over" the island nation with financial aid.

"China thinks it can suppress Taiwan with such methods, I think it is wrong. The world has noticed Taiwan's democratic development. If (Beijing) continues to use such despicable methods to seize Taiwan's diplomatic relations, democratic countries all over the world will not recognise it," the BBC quoted Tien as saying.

Meanwhile, China hailed Nauru's move and said the decision "fully demonstrates once again that the one-China principle is the will of the people and the trend of the times".

This is not the first time Nauru severing ties with Taiwan. In 2002, the island nation made a similar diplomatic switch to China but later restored relations with Taiwan in May 2005.

Nauru's diplomatic switch leaves just 12 countries still keeping diplomatic ties with Taipei, including Guatemala, Paraguay and the Marshall Islands.

Taiwan's election over the weekend saw voters pick pro-sovereignty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate William Lai as their next President.



China has labelled Lai a "troublemaker" over remarks he made in the past supporting Taiwanese independence. DPP has been in power in Taiwan for the past eight years.