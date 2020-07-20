Nepal coronavirus tally reaches 17,844

Kathmandu: Nepal on Monday reported 186 new coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to 17,844.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported during the last 24 hours.

The country has reported 40 deaths due to the coronavirus infection.

Out of 4,216 real-time polymerase chain reaction tests carried out at 27 laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours, samples from 156 individuals were positive for COVID-19, said Dr Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, during his daily press briefing.

According to the ministry, 173 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovered cases to 11,868.

The country's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 66.51 per cent.

As of Monday, there are a total of 5,936 active patients undergoing treatment at various health facilities across the country.