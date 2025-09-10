Nepal Gen Z Protests Turn Deadly: Former PM Deuba Assaulted, Khanal’s Wife Killed In Violence

The youth-led “Gen Z” protests in Nepal, triggered by the government’s decision to block social media platforms, have spiraled into unprecedented violence. At least 19 people were killed after police opened fire on protestors in Kathmandu. Demonstrators torched government buildings and homes of politicians, even targeting prominent leaders and their families.

Former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, were beaten by protestors, with videos showing them injured and bleeding before being rescued by the army. In another shocking incident, ex-PM Jhala Nath Khanal’s residence in Dallu was set ablaze, resulting in the death of his wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, who suffered severe burn injuries.

The chaos intensified after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned, with mobs attacking his private residence and properties of other leaders including President Ramchandra Paudel and former PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Although the government lifted the social media ban, anger over political corruption, privilege enjoyed by leaders’ children, and rising youth unemployment fueled the unrest. With about 20% of Nepal’s youth unemployed and thousands migrating daily for work abroad, the protests have become a larger outcry against systemic inequality.

The Nepali Army and security agencies have appealed for restraint and dialogue, while President Paudel urged protesters to stop violence and seek peaceful resolution. However, with mounting discontent, uncertainty looms over Nepal’s political stability.