Nepal gets first woman PM

Highlights

  • Sushila Karki takes oath as interim leader
  • Vows to hold elections in March

Kathmandu: Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki officially became the interim Prime Minister of the country after she took oath of office on Friday night, four days after former PM KP Sharma Oli quit following massive anti-corruption protests against his government. She is the first woman to hold the office of Nepal's Prime Minister.

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office to Karki at his residence at around 9.30 pm.

Right after her swearing-in, Karki held the first Cabinet meeting of her government and proposed holding fresh general elections on March 4, 2026. A formal announcement on the next general elections to be held withing the next six months is likely to be made soon. Karki may also recommend imposing emergency, considering the current situation in the country.

Following the Cabinet’s recommendation, the President is expected to give approval, and the state of emergency will come into effect across Nepal.

