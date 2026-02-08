Netanyahu to meet Trump in Washington, discuss Iran talks

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that he will travel to Washington on Wednesday to discuss the Iran-US talks with US President Donald Trump.

The two will discuss "the negotiations with Iran," Netanyahu's office said in a statement, adding that Netanyahu "believes that any talks must include restrictions on ballistic missiles and an end to support for the Iranian axis."

The announcement followed indirect talks between Iranian and US delegations held in Oman on Friday. Trump described them as "very good talks," adding that "Iran looks like it wants to make a deal very badly."

The talks marked the first round of negotiations between the two countries since Israel struck Iran in June last year, triggering a 12-day war, during which the United States bombed Iran's key nuclear sites, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump and Netanyahu last met in December.

There was no immediate White House comment.

The US and Iran held indirect talks on Friday in Oman that appeared to return to the starting point on how to approach discussions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Trump called the talks “very good” and said more were planned for early next week.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to use force to compel Iran to reach a deal on its nuclear program after sending the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other warships to the region amid Tehran’s crackdown on nationwide protests that killed thousands.