New Jersey Criminalizes AI-Generated Deepfake Nudes of Minors

New Jersey officials have enacted legislation that criminalizes the production and distribution of AI-generated explicit images targeting minors and non-consenting adults. The law, approved by Governor Phil Murphy on April 2, establishes penalties for individuals who create or share deepfake images using automated "nudify" applications.

Under the new statute, victims of such manipulated images can seek damages of up to $1,000 per deepfake image. The legal framework defines deepfakes as recordings or images that, to an average observer, depict actions not actually performed by the individual. Offenders may face up to five years in prison and fines reaching $30,000 if they intentionally or recklessly use these images for harmful purposes.

The measure follows a widely publicized case involving a 14-year-old student from Westfield High School. The incident, which brought attention to the misuse of AI technology in creating non-consensual images, led the student to advocate for stricter penalties. Her campaign contributed to lawmakers’ decision to address the risks posed by deepfake technology and protect vulnerable groups.

Lawmakers stressed that the new provisions target instances where deepfake technology is used to mislead or damage reputations, interfere with electoral processes, or exploit individuals. Officials acknowledged that the legislation seeks to distinguish between harmful misuse and legitimate creative applications in professional settings such as film and visual effects.

In statements released from the governor’s office, community members expressed relief that the law would offer a legal recourse to those harmed by these practices. A former Assembly member, involved in drafting the legislation, noted that the statute represents a proactive step to address the evolving challenges posed by advanced digital manipulation tools.