New Zealand reports 2 new Coronavirus cases

Wellington: New Zealand reported two new coronavirus cases on Saturday -- one in managed isolation and the other detected during contact tracing, taking the overall tally to 1,475, according to the Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the Ministry said the case in managed isolation is a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand from Russia via the United Arab Emirates, reports The New Zealand Herald newspaper. The second case was a passenger on a charter plane from Christchurch to Auckland. Three other people on that flight have already tested positive, the Ministry added.

It further said that there were 32 people isolating in the Auckland quarantine facility from the community, including 15 people who have tested positive and their household contacts. There are now two people in hospital with Covid-19, down one from yesterday. Both patients are in isolation on a general ward. Currently there are 61 active cases in the country. As of Saturday, New Zealand's death toll stood at 25.