Moscow: Russian authorities confirmed on Thursday that the situation is under constant control, and there is no threat of the disease spreading in Russia.

"In Russia, all necessary measures to detect the infection are being implemented timely and systematically. The situation is under constant control, and there is no threat of the disease spreading in Russia," Rospotrebnadzor, the country's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog, said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement follows the WTO's categorisation of the mpox outbreak in Africa as "a public health emergency of international concern."

Rospotrebnadzor said Russia has sufficient advanced test systems for rapid mpox detection, adding that developed by Russian scientists, these highly efficient tests can be used outside laboratory settings.

Russia is also prepared to assist African countries affected by the mpox outbreak.

"Rospotrebnadzor will provide scientific and technical assistance and training specialists to the African countries affected by the epidemic, as well as to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the statement added.



