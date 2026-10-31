No Ukraine peace without Kyiv’s participation: Polish FM

Washington: Russia and Ukraine war cannot be ended without Kyiv’s participation, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said, arguing that both Ukraine and Europe retained influence over any settlement.

Speaking at a press conference during the G20 meeting, Sikorski said a “solution by outside factors” was “simply not doable”.

A reporter asked whether a proposed meeting involving the United States, China and Russia to seek an end to the war had been discussed.

“No, it wasn't.”

Asked about the participation of Ukraine and European partners, Sikorski pointed to Ukraine’s resistance and Europe’s role in sustaining its war effort.

He said the full-scale war was in its fifth year, while Russia’s effort to conquer the Donbas region was in its 13th year.

Sikorski argued that Europe retained influence through frozen Russian assets, financial assistance and purchases of American weapons, equipment and ammunition for Ukraine.

“Europe also has cards.”

He said repeated criticism of Europe by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested Moscow had recognised that European governments retained influence over the conflict.

Asked whether Western pressure could push Ukraine towards an unfavourable peace, he said Russia’s offensive had come at a heavy cost in troops. Ukraine had recovered territory, he said.

“And we need to stay the course.”

Sikorski said the United States had ceased providing financial support to Ukraine and that Europeans were financing the war effort.

He warned that Russia was counting on further mobilisation and winter conditions. Sustaining Ukraine through the winter was the best response, he said, adding that Europe was already doing so.

On energy, Sikorski linked Russia’s return to the European market to a fair end to its war against Ukraine.

Europe had once been Russia’s most lucrative energy market, he said. Most European countries had sharply reduced their purchases, imposing a cost on Moscow for pursuing the war.

He said Russia was now selling energy elsewhere at a steep discount. Poland did not want to become dependent on energy from a country that invaded its neighbours, he added.

Asked whether the United States had pressured Europe over sanctions, Sikorski replied: “No, it didn't pressure us.”

He also welcomed plans for a centre in Poland to service Patriot missiles, saying Lockheed Martin had announced the project.

The minister accused Russia of waging a hybrid campaign across Europe in which people had died, including in Poland.

He alleged that Russian armed drones had flown over NATO territory and that a Russian cruise missile had exploded about 100 kilometres inside Poland.

He also accused Russia of sending armed drones to be used against a civilian airport in Germany and 21 decoys into Polish airspace.

Sikorski described these as “highly provocative and dangerous acts”. He said hybrid warfare involved physical attacks below the threshold of an invasion, extending beyond activity on the internet.

“We are not going to do what they do.”

He rejected responding to such attacks with assassinations or arson, and again stressed the need to sustain Ukraine.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The EU expanded sanctions first imposed after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, targeting sectors including finance, energy and trade.