Oceans Warming Four Times Faster Than in Last Four Decades, Study Finds

A recent study reveals that the rate at which oceans are warming has increased dramatically over the past few decades, now rising four times faster than before.

Published in Environmental Research Letters, the research shows that from 2019 to 2023, ocean temperatures have been increasing by 0.27°C per decade, compared to just 0.06°C per decade in the late 1980s.

Study Findings:

Lead author Chris Merchant from the University of Reading, UK, likened the trend to a bathtub with a "hot tap" running faster. "In the 1980s, the tap was running slowly, warming the water by just a fraction of a degree each decade," Merchant explained. "Now, the tap is running much faster, accelerating the warming process."

The study highlights the growing imbalance in Earth's energy, where more energy from the Sun is being absorbed by the planet than is being reflected back into space. This energy imbalance, driven largely by rising greenhouse gas emissions, has doubled since 2010, leading to faster warming of the oceans.

Impact of Accelerated Warming:

The team noted that almost half (44%) of the record heat observed in 2023 and early 2024 can be attributed to the accelerated rate of ocean warming. Global ocean temperatures hit record highs in 2023 and continued into early 2024, with El Nino contributing to the spike in temperatures.

Comparing this current El Nino event to the powerful 2015-16 phenomenon, the researchers concluded that the rapid ocean temperature increase in the last decade is far greater than that seen in earlier decades. The ocean temperature rise observed over the past 40 years could be surpassed within the next 20 years if current trends continue.

Urgency for Climate Action:

The study stresses the urgency of reducing fossil fuel consumption to mitigate further rapid ocean warming. Immediate action to cut carbon emissions and move toward net-zero goals is vital to stabilize the climate and slow down the accelerating pace of warming.

The findings serve as a stark reminder of the pressing need to address climate change, as rising ocean temperatures are not only a key indicator of global warming but also have far-reaching impacts on ecosystems and weather patterns worldwide.