Just In
Over 47,000 acres of crops inundated in Myanmar
More than 47,000 acres of monsoon crops have been submerged in recent floods in Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, state media reported on Monday.
A total of 345,000 acres of monsoon crops were cultivated this season in the union territory, and over 47,000 acres of them have been flooded, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting state-run daily The Mirror.
More than 17,000 acres of the flooded crops have been damaged, and 3,900 acres of them were completely destroyed, the report said.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Irrigation is working to re-cultivate the destroyed crops and mitigate the negative effects on the damaged and flooded crops, among other relief efforts, the report added.
Union Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, and Irrigation U Min Naung, along with officials from the Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, inspected the damaged crops and dams on Sunday, the report said.
Many parts of Myanmar, including the Nay Pyi Taw Union Territory, have experienced severe flooding due to heavy rains triggered by Typhoon Yagi and a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. As of September 14, floods have left over 110 people dead and more than 60 missing, official media reports said.