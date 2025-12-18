Value-based education crucial, says Majhi

Berhampur: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi underscored the pivotal role of value-based education in shaping a disciplined, enlightened and self-reliant generation.

He was addressing the 42nd annual function of Neelakantha Nagar Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir held here on Wednesday in a vibrant and inspiring atmosphere marked by cultural fervour and academic pride.

The Chief Minister lauded the education system of Neelakantha Nagar Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir for its unwavering commitment to harmonising academic excellence with India’s rich cultural ethos and moral values.

He said the institution has carved out a distinct identity across the State for its consistent quality education and character-building approach. The upbringing imparted to students in such institutions, he said, would play a vital role in realising the vision of “Viksit Odisha”.

Highlighting the State government’s initiatives in the education sector, the Chief Minister said the introduction of Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Primary School Yojana and Sishu Vatika, along with effective implementation of New Education Policy–2020, would significantly strengthen the holistic development of students and prepare them to meet future challenges with confidence.

Describing his visit as an emotional homecoming, the Chief Minister recalled his own association with Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir movement. “Visiting any Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir feels like returning home,” he said, reminiscing about his three-and-a-half-year stint as a Guruji at Jhumpura Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir before entering public life.

He termed it a privilege to attend the annual function of Neelakantha Nagar Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir as the chief guest.

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, in his address, praised the institution for reaching the pinnacle of success in academics, science, debate and co-curricular pursuits, and for nurturing well-rounded personalities rooted in values and discipline.

The function was attended by MLAs K Anil Kumar, Sidhant Mohapatra, Purna Chandra Sethi and Saroj Padhi, among others.

Several meritorious students were felicitated on the occasion for their outstanding achievements in academics and extracurricular activities.

Prominent dignitaries, education administrators, members of the school management committee, alumni and well-wishers graced the programme, adding to its significance. The school authorities expressed their deep gratitude to the Chief Minister for his gracious presence and continued encouragement to the noble cause of education.