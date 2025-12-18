LS passes Nuclear Energy Reform Bill

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Nuclear Energy Bill with Union minister Jitendra Singh asserting that it would help India achieve its target of 100 GW atomic energy generation by 2047.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, which seeks to open the tightly-controlled civil nuclear sector for private participation, was passed by voice vote amid a walkout by the Opposition. Singh termed the bill a "milestone legislation" that will give a new direction to the country's developmental journey.