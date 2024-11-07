Pakistan and Iran conduct joint border operation amid conflicting claims

Islamabad: Border security forces of Iran and Pakistan conducted a joint operation along the Pak-Afghan border in Sistan and Baluchestan province, aimed at targetting "Afghan and Tajik militants".

The Iranian authorities maintain that the joint military operation conducted in Rasik, Chabahar and Parwad areas resulted in the killing of at least 18 Afghan-Tajik suicide bombers.

"The militants entered into Iran from Pakistan disguised as oil tanker owners," said Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

On the other hand, certain reports suggested that the killed militants could be smugglers. The Khorasan Diary, a Pakistan-based think tank keeping a close eye on militancy in the region and along the borders of Pakistan, stated that the joint operation by Pakistan and Iran was not against militants, but smugglers.

"Initial reports suggest a joint operation between Pakistan and Iranian border forces against smugglers on the border in Baluchestan," maintained the platform.

The fresh tension on the Pak-Iran border is happening only a few days after the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi concluded his Islamabad visit.

During the visit, both sides agreed to increase border security cooperation to tackle the issue of cross border infiltration of militants and smugglers.

Both, Pakistani Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and his Iranian counterpart, highlighted the urgent need to address the serious issue.

"We agree that terrorism is a common challenge for both Pakistan and Iran. We will cooperate in addressing these threats, especially at the border," Dar had stated during a joint presser held in Islamabad.

Both sides also agreed to continue their cooperation in addressing the shared challenge of border security, terrorism and regional stability.

The Pakistan-Iran border has been used by smugglers, traffickers and militants for infiltration and other activities. In the past, the Iranian border security forces have even conducted operations inside the Pakistani territory while Islamabad has carried out air strikes inside Iranian territory targetting militant hideouts.

The latest joint operation could be a positive step towards border security cooperation but conflicting claims from both sides have created confusion in two countries.

Pakistan in the past has been accused of not targetting militants and letting them flee into Iranian territory. Islamabad, meanwhile, has maintained that it adopts zero tolerance against any militant footprints on its soil, shifting the blame towards Afghanistan for harbouring, facilitating, supporting militant groups and pushing them into Pakistan to spread terrorism, chaos and instability.